The government on Monday extended the tenure of economic affairs secretary (pictured) by three months till May 31.

"The appointment committee of Cabinet has approved the proposal for extension in service in respect of Shaktikanta Das, Indian Administrative Service, secretary, department of economic affairs, for a period of three months from March 1 to May 31," an official statement said.

The finance ministry is scheduled to present the Budget for FY2017-18 on February 1, instead of the usual date of February 28.

From this year, the government has decided to merge the Railway Budget with the General Budget.