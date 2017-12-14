Deadline for Aadhaar-bank A/C linking extended till March 31: How to do it

The December 31 deadline for linking to bank accounts has been extended ahead of Friday's hearing of the matter in the Supreme Court. The new date to link the Unique Identification number and the PAN to accounts more than six months old is March 31, 2018.

A statement said the rule under the 2002 Prevention of Money Laundering Act, had been amended. For accounts opened after June 1, 2017, Aadhaar, Permanent Account Number or PAN and Form 60 will have to be submitted within six months of opening or by March 31, 2018 -- the later date will be the deadline. For older accounts, the deadline is March 31, 2018.

How to link your number with your bank account:

There are two ways to link an number with bank account. Offline method can be completed by filling application form and physically submitting it to the bank.

Step 1: Download the Form No 1 and take printout.

Step 2: Fill in the all the details like name of the bank and name of the branch carefully.

Step 3: Fill the boxes provided against bank account number, name, address, number, gender, and mobile number.

Step 4: Ensure to complete the details like place, date and consumer signature.

Step 5: Attach a photocopy of Aadhar card with the application form.

Step 6: Visit the nearest bank to submit the form. Once the representative at the bank receives the form, he/she will enter the details in the system.

Step 7: He will also confirm whether the applicant will receive seeding confirmation form or the applicant has to submit few more documents.

Step 8: Once everything is ensured, banking official should sign the form.

The applicant should carry original card to the bank for verification.

How to link with bank account online

Enroll for internet banking in a bank that offers mapping

Login to the internet banking account by entering username and password.

When you are logged in on the bank’s page, look for the link that reads “ Card Seeding” or “Update Card details”.

Click on the link to open the page.

Enter the necessary information correctly in the respective fields and cross check to avoid providing any wrong information.

Hit the “Submit” button and the form gets saved in the bank’s database.

Bank’s officials will verify the information provided.

After verification, the application will be processed internally. In case, there are mismatch in the information provided, the bank’s officials will send notification.

The customer will be intimated through mobile or email about his application status.