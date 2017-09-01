Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage extended till December 31

The government
on Thursday extended by four months the deadline for linking PAN with biometric identifier Aadhaar
till December 31.
The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar
for taxpayers was to end on Thursday.
This comes at a time when the government
has granted a similar extension for furnishing of Aadhaar
for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.
“To facilitate ease of compliance by the taxpayers, CBDT
has extended the date (for) ... linking Aadhaar
with PAN till December 31, 2017,” the finance
ministry said in a statement.
Also, the ‘due-date’ for filing income tax
returns and audit reports has been extended by a month to October 31 for all taxpayers who were liable to file their returns by September 30, 2017.
The Supreme Court
is hearing petitions challenging the government's decision on Aadhaar
and has posted the matter for next hearing in November.
“Hence, the extension of date for PAN-Aadhaar
linking was in line,” a source said.
Section 139 AA (2) of the income tax
Act says every person having PAN as on July 1, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar
number to the tax
authorities.
However, those categorised as non-resident Indians according to the Income Tax
laws, people who are not citizens of India, those above 80 years of age and residents of the states of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir had been exempt from the requirement.
The source further said that people who do not have Aadhaar
can file their income tax
returns, but their returns will not be processed till they submit their Aadhaar
number.
The tax
department had on July 31 stated that “unless a finding is made that Aadhaar
is constitutionally not valid, tax
return filers will need to link their PAN with Aadhaar
by August 31”.
Incidentally, December 31 is also the deadline for people to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.
Tax
filers, however, were allowed to file their annual income
returns by August 5 without linking their Aadhaar
with PAN.
They were to just quote Aadhaar
or the acknowledgement number issued after having applied for the ID.
It had further stated that "income-tax
returns filed will not be processed should tax
filers fail to link Aadhaar
and PAN on or before August 31."
The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar
previously was July 31 but was extended to August 31.
