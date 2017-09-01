Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage extended till December 31

The on Thursday extended by four months the deadline for linking PAN with biometric identifier till December 31.

The deadline for linking PAN with for taxpayers was to end on Thursday.

This comes at a time when the has granted a similar extension for furnishing of for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

“To facilitate ease of compliance by the taxpayers, has extended the date (for) ... linking with PAN till December 31, 2017,” the ministry said in a statement.

Also, the ‘due-date’ for filing returns and audit reports has been extended by a month to October 31 for all taxpayers who were liable to file their returns by September 30, 2017.

The Supreme is hearing petitions challenging the government's decision on and has posted the matter for next hearing in November.

“Hence, the extension of date for PAN- linking was in line,” a source said.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Act says every person having PAN as on July 1, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his number to the authorities.

However, those categorised as non-resident Indians according to the laws, people who are not citizens of India, those above 80 years of age and residents of the states of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir had been exempt from the requirement.

The source further said that people who do not have can file their returns, but their returns will not be processed till they submit their number.

The department had on July 31 stated that “unless a finding is made that is constitutionally not valid, return filers will need to link their PAN with by August 31”.

Incidentally, December 31 is also the deadline for people to link their bank accounts with

filers, however, were allowed to file their annual returns by August 5 without linking their with PAN.

They were to just quote or the acknowledgement number issued after having applied for the ID.

It had further stated that "income- returns filed will not be processed should filers fail to link and PAN on or before August 31."

The deadline for linking PAN with previously was July 31 but was extended to August 31.