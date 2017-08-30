Decision on extending PAN-Aadhaar linking likely tomorrow

The is likely to decide tomorrow on whether to extend till year-end the deadline for linking PAN with biometric identifier Aadhaar, a source said today.



The cut-off ends tomorrow.



The matter is before the Supreme Court with next date of hearing posted for November, and the deadline for linking for availing of social sector schemes has been extended till December-end."The government will decide tomorrow if the deadline for PAN- linking will be extended," the source said.Section 139 AA (2) of the Act says every person with PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain must intimate his number to tax authorities.However, those categorised as non-resident Indians as per laws, people who are not citizens of India, those above 80 years of age and residents of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir had been exempt from the requirement.The tax department had on July 31 stated that "unless a finding is made that is constitutionally not valid, tax return filers will need to link their PAN with by August 31, 2017".Incidentally, December 31is also the deadline for people to link their bank accounts with Tax filers however were allowed to file their annual income returns by August 5 without linking their with PAN. They were to just quote or acknowledgement number for having applied forIt had further stated that " returns filed will not be processed should tax filers fail to link and PAN on or before August 31, 2017.The government earlier in the day told the Supreme Court that it is extending deadline for quoting in welfare schemes tillDecember 31.The deadline was September 30.The deadline for linking PAN with previously was July 31, but was extended to August 31.