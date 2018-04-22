Defects could derail the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017, introduces sweeping changes to the law concerning the court’s power to grant specific relief in the context of contractual disputes. Though the Bill makes changes to contracts in general, its intended target seems to be infrastructure contracts.

A key intent of the Bill seems to be to tackle infrastructure projects stuck in different stages of litigation. A new provision, Section 20A, prevents a court from granting an injunction in cases where such an injunction would hinder or delay infrastructure projects of the categories listed ...