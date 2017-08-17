Defence canteen to go online before Diwali this year

The operator of military canteens, which supplies goods at concessional rates to personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force, is considering extending its services online.

The Canteen Stores Department (CSD) plans on executing its plans before Diwali this year in October. CSD is working with partner companies on a model that would reduce the time lag and inconvenience involved in the purchase of white goods. The objective is to make sure cardholders get the latest range of white goods to choose from, which is not the case today. Currently, the 1.2 crore card holders of the Army’s canteen, had to wait up to one year to avail a newly launched product from the Unit's Retail Canteen shelves.

“We are working on shortening the time taken to launch new products,” chairperson of the board of administrations and general manager of CSD, Air Vice Marshal M Baladitya, told The Time of India. “We are already in talks with leading FMCG companies like Hindustan Unilever and Procter & Gamble to ensure our customers get to sample their products as soon as they are launched.”

CSD on white goods

CSD is aiming to smoothen the process. It plans to ensure documents are transmitted online and, once the depot issues an authority letter, the consumer can pick up the white goods from the nearest dealer anywhere in the country. Most white goods companies have dealer outlets across major cities and towns, which covers 80% of CSD's customer base.

"We want to make the entire range of white goods brands available online on the Customers can choose what they want to buy and make an online payment directly to the white goods company via internet banking. We are talking to all leading consumer durable companies to facilitate the same. Most of them have agreed to come on board," said Baladitya.

CSD reaches out to jawans even in the most difficult terrains

CSD sells a wide variety of products like household provisions, kitchen appliances, cars, and sports equipment. The CSD currently has 34 depots between Leh to Port Blair and is looking to expand. According to The Times of India, the CSD is also looking to add depots in places like Bhubaneswar, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh.

It recorded a Rs 17,000 crore turnover in the financial year 2016-2017.

CSD is a solely owned government of India Enterprise under Ministry of