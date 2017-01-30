Defence sector seeks tax rationalisation, policy clarity

Small industry is worst affected, since cash-flow is a problem for many

In countries that face serious security challenges — as India does with a two-front conventional and nuclear threat, a 7,500-kilometre coastline, and serious internal security issues — the levels of security the military and defence industry can deliver mostly hinges on how much money the government allocates to defence. However, with the defence budget due to be unveiled on Wednesday, enhanced allocations feature on only a few wish lists of the defence industrialists that Business Standard spoke to. Instead, most hope that the defence ministry clears the policy, ...

Ajai Shukla