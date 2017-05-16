TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

Yogi govt to make UP 'open defecation free' with 15 mn toilets by Oct 2018
Business Standard

Gap in GST law may foster more shell companies, branch closures

This deficiency to make firms transfer goods to branches outside the state to pay interstate GST

Rajesh Bhayani  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The implementation of the goods and service Tax (GST) on July 1 is likely to pose another challenge for enforcement authorities on the compliance front, due to a deficiency in the law mandating companies to transfer goods to their branches outside their home states, in order to pay interstate GST (IGST). 

However, if the same company sell goods to customers on approval basis outside its home state, then the company gets a six-month window to pay IGST.

Surendra Mehta, secretary, the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) says, "This provision will lead to branch closures and encourage the mushrooming of shell companies at branch locations, to defer GST payment."

Indian enterprises and their advisors have been always looking for ways to find loopholes and other ways to reduce, defer or avoid tax payments. Jewellery, textile and other industries where the tax burden is likely to be higher than the rates currently prevailing or those that aren't paying tax currently but will come under the GST net are the kind where historically unorganised trade and grey market have always persisted.

The difference in the tax implications on transfer to branches outside the home state and sale outside state on approval bases could cause compliance issues.

Rahul Mehta, Chairman, Indian Clothing Manufacturers Association said, "Indian evil genius usually prevails over government policies and regulations. However, under GST, a single trail found in a chain will be noticed and hence, it will not be easy to skip tax sleuths' eyes."

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Gap in GST law may foster more shell companies, branch closures

This deficiency to make firms transfer goods to branches outside the state to pay interstate GST

Implementation of the Goods and Service Tax, from July will cause another challenge for enforcement authorities on compliance front due to a deficiency in law which mandates companies to transfer goods to their branch outside the state to pay IGST- interstate GST. However if the same company sales goods to customers on approval bases outside the state than the company gets six months window to pay IGST.Surendra Mehta, Secretary, the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) said that, "the biggest deficiency in GST act in which tax is to be paid on interstate branch transfer but six month window on goods sold to customer on approval. This provision will lead to closure of branches and start of shell companies at branch locations to defer GST payment".Indian customers and their advisors have been always looking for ways to find loopholes, loose ends and other ways to reduce, delay or avoid tax payments. Jewellery, textiles and such other industries where tax burden is likely to ..
The implementation of the goods and service Tax (GST) on July 1 is likely to pose another challenge for enforcement authorities on the compliance front, due to a deficiency in the law mandating companies to transfer goods to their branches outside their home states, in order to pay interstate GST (IGST). 

However, if the same company sell goods to customers on approval basis outside its home state, then the company gets a six-month window to pay IGST.

Surendra Mehta, secretary, the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) says, "This provision will lead to branch closures and encourage the mushrooming of shell companies at branch locations, to defer GST payment."

Indian enterprises and their advisors have been always looking for ways to find loopholes and other ways to reduce, defer or avoid tax payments. Jewellery, textile and other industries where the tax burden is likely to be higher than the rates currently prevailing or those that aren't paying tax currently but will come under the GST net are the kind where historically unorganised trade and grey market have always persisted.

The difference in the tax implications on transfer to branches outside the home state and sale outside state on approval bases could cause compliance issues.

Rahul Mehta, Chairman, Indian Clothing Manufacturers Association said, "Indian evil genius usually prevails over government policies and regulations. However, under GST, a single trail found in a chain will be noticed and hence, it will not be easy to skip tax sleuths' eyes."
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Gap in GST law may foster more shell companies, branch closures

This deficiency to make firms transfer goods to branches outside the state to pay interstate GST

The implementation of the goods and service Tax (GST) on July 1 is likely to pose another challenge for enforcement authorities on the compliance front, due to a deficiency in the law mandating companies to transfer goods to their branches outside their home states, in order to pay interstate GST (IGST). 

However, if the same company sell goods to customers on approval basis outside its home state, then the company gets a six-month window to pay IGST.

Surendra Mehta, secretary, the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) says, "This provision will lead to branch closures and encourage the mushrooming of shell companies at branch locations, to defer GST payment."

Indian enterprises and their advisors have been always looking for ways to find loopholes and other ways to reduce, defer or avoid tax payments. Jewellery, textile and other industries where the tax burden is likely to be higher than the rates currently prevailing or those that aren't paying tax currently but will come under the GST net are the kind where historically unorganised trade and grey market have always persisted.

The difference in the tax implications on transfer to branches outside the home state and sale outside state on approval bases could cause compliance issues.

Rahul Mehta, Chairman, Indian Clothing Manufacturers Association said, "Indian evil genius usually prevails over government policies and regulations. However, under GST, a single trail found in a chain will be noticed and hence, it will not be easy to skip tax sleuths' eyes."

image
Business Standard
177 22