Delay by Railways in electrification projects, says CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) came down heavily on the for the delay in processing, assigning and completing the projects for electrification.

It also said that the did not adopt the e-tendering system to reduce the tender processing period.

The in its report, which was tabled in Parliament on Friday said it had done an audit on the 14 completed projects, 15 ongoing projects and seven new projects for detailed examination.

In its report, the said: "The objective of saving time for deciding whether or not to take up a section for the railway electrification is not being fulfilled due to delays in processing the proposals and preparation of abstract estimates, which was up to 59 months in 24 projects."

The report also pointed out that variations of six per cent to 62 per cent between the abstract and detailed estimates indicated that the system of abstract estimates were hardly adding value to the process.

"The percentage variation was more than 40 per cent in respect of Karepalli-Bhadrachalam, Shakurbasti-Rohtak, Jhansi-Kanpur, Barauni-Katihar-Guwahati and Gunatakal-Kallur projects," the central auditor said.

The also highlighted that delays were noticed in assigning the to agencies by the Board after inclusion of the in the annual works programme.

"There were delays up to 337 days in 17 projects in case of Central Organisation for Electrification (CORE) and in case of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the delays were up to 202 days in six projects," the said.

"Further delays were also noticed in assigning project to their Chief Project Directors by CORE and RVNL, which was up to 229 days and 40 days respectively," it added.

Rapping the Railways, the said that there were delays in the approval of the detailed estimates upto 35 months in 27 projects assigned to CORE and upto 18 months in seven projects assigned to RVNL.

The said that the e-tendering system which helped in reducing the tender process was not adopted in the case of CORE and RVNL.

"The time taken for the issue of notice inviting tender (NIT) after sanction of detailed estimates was upto 3,177 days in 27 projects assigned to CORE and up to 915 days in 12 tenders in seven projects assigned to RVNL," it said in its report.

The then said that it was evident that the tenders were processed without giving due regard to the objective of the completion of the project in time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)