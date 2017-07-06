Delhi govt to press for lower GST rates

'Highest slab of GST at 28 per cent is uncalled for,' says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday said he would pitch for lowering tax rates under the goods and services tax (GST) regime, calling 28 per cent rate uncalled for. “Highest slab of at 28 per cent is uncalled for. As long as this slab is not moderated, the cannot be termed as one of the most influential tax reforms in the history of India,” said at a PHDCCI event. He said he would press for bringing down the higher slabs to considerably lower rates in the Council’s meeting.

BS Reporter