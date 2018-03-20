Delhi HC asks DGCA to file affidavit on airworthiness of A320 Neos

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the (DGCA) to file an affidavit as required under the on the safety and airworthiness of the flying in India.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said the affidavit would be signed by an officer, not below the rank of joint director of the DGCA and listed the matter for further hearing on April 6.

The order by the bench came after the petitioner, Yashwant Shenoy, told the court that there have been 100 engine failures in connection with the These planes are not allowed in the US and European airspace in accordance with EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) directives, he claimed.

On March 16, the court had refused to grant Shenoy's main prayer to ground all the A320 Neo aircraft, which are operated by low-cost carriers Indigo and GoAir.

Today, it said his petition be treated as an application and issued a notice to the DGCA seeking its affidavit according to the

While issuing the direction, the bench observed that it was a matter of public knowledge that several were grounded, one as recent as March 18.

"Let DGCA say they are safe," the court said.

DGCA told the court that there were engine failure problems in the modified A320 Neos, which numbered 14 and were grounded.

The remaining were not modified and therefore a conscious decision was taken to not ground them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)