The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which had seen its ridership impacted by an increase in fares a few months earlier, is now under pressure from the elected city government to not go for a second phase of increase from October 10; this phased rise had been announced months earlier. DMRC suggests a comparison of metro rail fares across India. In Delhi, it competes with buses, three-wheelers and ride-hailing apps Uber and Ola. The upward revision in journey fares from April 1 had led to a nearly eight per cent drop in ridership on most routes. DMRC, operating since ...