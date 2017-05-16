Delhi's per capita income crosses Rs 3 lakh, three times the national avg

Advance estimates for 2016-17 show that Delhi’s (net state domestic product) has crossed Rs 3 lakh in 2016-17, which is almost three times the national average.

Delhi's growth, which had fallen below 10 per cent in 2014-15 and 2015-16 (in current prices), grew by 10.8 per cent in 2016-17, marginally higher than the all India average growth of 10.2 per cent.

Interestingly, data from shows that in 2013-14 (the last year for which comparable estimates are available), (NSDP) of Goa was higher than that of Delhi at Rs 224,138 compared to Rs 212,219

But it has now been reported that Delhi now ranks first, followed by Goa and Chandigarh. This implies that Goa’s growth rate has slowed down in the past few years.

A detailed break-up of Delhi’s gross value added show that secondary sector grew at a faster pace than the services sector.

The secondary sector, which accounts for roughly 15 per cent of GAV (gross annual value), and comprises of manufacturing, electricity gas and water supply and construction grew at 18 per cent as opposed to the services sector which grew at 12 per cent. The latter, however, accounts for 82.4 per cent of Delhi’s GVA.

Within the services sector, fastest growth was observed in the real estate, ownership of dwellings & professional services category.