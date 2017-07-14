Delhiites can track expenditure on DDA infrastructure projects online

-
Delhi residents can online track expenditure made on DDA infrastructure projects in their areas, as the urban body has developed a software for recording measurements and payments to its contractors.
The 'e-MB software' facilitates quick payments, dispute-free measurements, permanent record of measurements along with latitude and longitudes of the place, ensuring a foolproof system to check the timeline of construction, material management and the quality of construction, the DDA said.
"In order to have greater transparency and moral ethics relating to execution of works and related payments, the software has been put in public domain for review or reference of the public," it added.
The online software can be accessed on the web -- www.Dda.Org.In/bms using username PUBLIC and password PUBLIC, the DDA said.
Delhi citizens, resident welfare associations can track "expenditure on projects" taking place in their areas and they can post comments about the same, the DDA said.
The DDA already has launched four mobile applications, including one for receiving feedback from allottees for its housing schemes, in a bid to bring in greater transparency and ease in operation and consumer grievance redressal.
Three of these four applications are about giving feedback on sports complexes and golf courses, community halls and housing scheme, while the fourth is for DDA's internal project monitoring.
