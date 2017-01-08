Demonetisation a sweet pill for sugar industry

Experts say govt not keen to decide on cutting import duty; largest producer UP goes to polls soon

At a time when most consumption-driven sectors dread the impact of demonetisation, the mega event has come as a saviour for the sugar industry. With production set to be less than consumption, unlike recent surplus years, a demonetisation-led consumption decline comes as a strong argument against the need and lobbying by some to encourage import by lowering the duty (now at a high 40 per cent). A projected drop in production in the 2016-17 sugar season (October-September) has kept domestic prices firm, reflecting in improved profitability and stock prices of companies. ...

