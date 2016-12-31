Demonetisation: Boon, bane, or simply brash?

'Business Standard' looks at its impact on the economy, banking system, companies and citizens

DEMONETISATION: 50 DAYS LATER The demonetisation of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes has been the most disruptive policy measure in several decades. Business Standard looks at its impact on the economy, banking system, companies, markets and citizens. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination would lose their status as legal tender on November 8, he did not have the comfort of an economy in the pink of health. ALSO READ: Demonetisation impact on consumer: Dial D for ...

Ishan Bakshi