Demonetisation: Business blues but compliance improves

A year since the government banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Business Standard reporters spoke to people from different walks of life to gauge the mood and the impact of this move. Edited excerpts: Cash business is down from 90% to 60%, wallet use only 15% Shaival Chandra, founder, Gritty Foods Shaival Chandra, Founder, Gritty Foods Demonetisation may have been an excellent move for the country, but not so much for business. For a month-and-a-half, business took a severe hit. Typically, a customer spends around Rs 200 at our outlet. ...