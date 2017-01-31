Demonetisation drives Bajaj's Q3 net down 5% to Rs 924 cr

Leading two-wheeler maker today reported a decline of near 5% in profit for the third quarter ended December 2016 as hit volumes and revenues. The company’s for the quarter stood at Rs 924.62 crore while slipped 9% to Rs 5,354 crore. The company had posted a record profit of Rs 1,123 crore in the July-September quarter of FY17.

During the quarter, the company sold 851,645 units (motorcycles and three wheelers combined), down over 10% from the corresponding quarter of FY16. “The government’s action to demonetise high value currency had an adverse impact on the industry and the performance of the company. Despite the adverse conditions, the company was able to record strong EBIDTA margin of 22%,” it said in a statement. Reacting to the results, the company’s stock gained more than 2% at the BSE even as the broader market was in the red. The stock on BSE was trading 1.8% higher at Rs 2,877 at 2 pm.

The two-wheeler industry was hoping to post healthy growth on the back of a good monsoon and revised wages of government employees after Seventh Pay Commission. However, owing to demonetisation, volumes crashed in November and December.

Bajaj is the largest exporter of two wheelers from India and is the fourth largest player in the domestic market. It is also the largest three-wheeler manufacturer. The decline has come in both export and domestic markets. In the October-December quarter, it reported a 9.5% and 17% decline in two wheeler and three wheeler sales, respectively. Other than the volume decline, commodity prices will also weigh upon the financial performance.