Demonetisation: FM Jaitley meets SBI, PNB, other bank chiefs

Union Finance Minister on Monday took stock of the ongoing drive at a attended by Indian Banks' Association (IBA) chief and heads of key bankers, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The assumes significance as restrictions imposed by the government on currency withdrawal is coming to an end on December 30, which is also the last date for deposit of old currency notes.

It is also believed that issues like impact on lending activity, bad loans and earning were discussed in the meeting.

Besides, issues of diversion of cash from banks and other irregularities is also believed to have discussed.

IBA is the organisation of banks.

In a surprise move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 announced to scrap high denomination currency notes Rs 500 and 1,000 and asked people to deposit such defunct currencies by December 50 leading to huge rush at bank branches.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks had got deposits of Rs 12.4 lakh crore defunct notes by December 10.

At the same time, the central bank has infused Rs 5.92 lakh crore in the banking system between November 9 and December 19 against Rs 15.4 lakh crore of scrapped notes.