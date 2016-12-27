TRENDING ON BS
Demonetisation: Rs 50,000 as penalty for possessing old notes after Dec 30?
Business Standard

Demonetisation: FM Jaitley meets SBI, PNB, other bank chiefs

Meeting is significant as restrictions imposed on currency withdrawal is coming to an end on Dec 30

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: PTI
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: PTI

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday took stock of the ongoing demonetisation drive at a meeting attended by Indian Banks' Association (IBA) chief and heads of key bankers, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The meeting assumes significance as restrictions imposed by the government on currency withdrawal is coming to an end on December 30, which is also the last date for deposit of old currency notes.

It is also believed that issues like impact on lending activity, bad loans and earning were discussed in the meeting. 

Besides, issues of diversion of cash from banks and other irregularities is also believed to have discussed.

IBA is the organisation of banks.

In a surprise move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 announced to scrap high denomination currency notes Rs 500 and 1,000 and asked people to deposit such defunct currencies by December 50 leading to huge rush at bank branches.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks had got deposits of Rs 12.4 lakh crore defunct notes by December 10.

At the same time, the central bank has infused Rs 5.92 lakh crore in the banking system between November 9 and December 19 against Rs 15.4 lakh crore of scrapped notes.

