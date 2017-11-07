Demonetisation has widened scope for digitisation among retailers: Study

The of currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 has widened the scope for with 63 per cent in rural as well as urban willing to switch to of money, a study by Centre for Financial Inclusion (CDFI) said.



The study, carried out in two phases- pre- and post-demonetisation, found growing acceptance among for before DeMo.



However, post DeMo, more and more small traders showed their willingness to adopt the new payment gateways, the study said.CDFI's executive director Krishnan Dharmarajan and principal architect of innovation lab of Indian Institute of Management- Shashank Garg led the study."We started our research two years back looking at how Kirana stores go cashless - what are the drivers, what are thebarriers and the cashless ecosystem around Kirana stores. Our study was to find how poor can be central to the technology driven transaction", Dharmarajan said.When the survey was underway, theDeMo happened (on November 8 last year, he said."We had to recalibrate our study. This gave a perspective to our study such as behavioural changes (among retailers) before and after the DeMo. We found that 63 per cent wanted to go cashless, which was only 31 per cent before the note ban", he said.This willingness, however, did not reflect in the actual Till March this year, the actual cashless was only 11 per cent though the interview showed 63 per cent willing for it, he said.There was 11 per cent across the board, whether rural or urban areas. The perception has Changed substantially with large number of people willing to embrace it, Dharmarajan said.As note ban pushed the demand for cashless transaction, finance minister Arun Jaitley announced that 10 lakh point of sale would be made available in the market, he said, adding, the country had 94 per cent mobile users of which 41 per cent people had smart phone, which was a good sign to adopt cashlessThe road to was faced with numerous challenges, the CDFI said, citing that opening the current accounts was still complicated.It was also noticed that a fear existed among that usage of platform would bring them in the tax net.The fear could be countered by carrying out awareness campaign, Dharmarajan said.He said more interface would help create a history for the small and enable them toget loans from banks.This would pave way for more entrepreneurs emerging from different parts of the country, Garg said.The CDFI surveyed 305 consumers and 88 before while post demonetisation, it interviewed 1,715 consumers and 535The survey was carried out in 11 towns across 11 states.