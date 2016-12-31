Demonetisation impact on banking: Bankers' tryst with trust

Big challenge was recalibration of ATMs to dispense new-sized notes of Rs 2,000

Big challenge was recalibration of ATMs to dispense new-sized notes of Rs 2,000

A top official of a leading public sector bank sums up bankers’ plight in the past 50 days: “Whether it is a good or bad decision, it is important to communicate. And, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), led by Governor Urjit Patel, did not do it convincingly since demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 was announced.” RBI’s total silence in the initial days, followed by a few comments on the Monetary Policy review day on December 4 and the flip-flop on the scrutiny of deposits of over Rs 5,000, stumped both bankers and consumers. Says Usha Thorat, ...

Abhijit Lele