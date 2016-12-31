Demonetisation impact on consumer: Dial D for demoralisation

Poor connectivity, low per capita income and a thin banking network are creating hurdles for going digital

The initial euphoria of the middle class over demonetisation in which the narrative was “let’s go through some pain for future gains”, seems to be fast fading. A recent survey of 8,526 people by LocalCircles, a citizen engagement platform, has found that the number of people supporting the move and its implementation is down to 39 per cent from 51 per cent, three weeks ago. A family mall (a small mall that only stocks basic daily goods) in Kannur, Kerala, did almost zero business for the first 10 days of demonetisation. The mall owner’s crime: He did ...

Tinesh Bhasin