Demonetisation impact on consumer: Dial D for demoralisation

The initial euphoria of the middle class over demonetisation in which the narrative was “let’s go through some pain for future gains”, seems to be fast fading. A recent survey of 8,526 people by LocalCircles, a citizen engagement platform, has found that the number of people supporting the move and its implementation is down to 39 per cent from 51 per cent, three weeks ago. A family mall (a small mall that only stocks basic daily goods) in Kannur, Kerala, did almost zero business for the first 10 days of demonetisation. The mall owner’s crime: He did ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?