Demonetisation impact on corporate: When things were beginning to improve

Biggest impact will be on the informal sector that accounts for the bulk of the GDP and employment

The recovery in corporate earnings, which had begun in a small way in the last 18 months due to lower commodity and energy prices, has been derailed to a great extent by demonetisation. From the lows of January-March 2015, the core operating profit margin of 2,099 companies (ex-banking, finance and oil & gas) rose by 670 basis points in July-September 2016. This had enthused analysts that these profits would encourage companies to invest, thereby setting the stage for sustainable growth in earnings. “The demonetisation shock is expected to nip the minor recovery seen ...

Krishna Kant