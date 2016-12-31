Demonetisation impact on markets: Shadow over earnings hit sentiment

It has been almost a one-way street for stock market indices since the announcement of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8. For the markets, which had taken the global fears of the UK’s exit from the European Union (Brexit), and the Federal Reserve's rate hike and Presidential elections in the US in their stride, this was a telling blow. Worse, the markets are yet to digest the adverse impact of the move even as we approach 50 days of the announcement. In the initial few weeks, headline indices came off by 7 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?