Demonetisation is beginning of the end of India's economy, says Manmohan

Warning of more suffering and adversity in the months to come because of the government's demonetization move, former Prime Minister ManmohanSingh said India's economy was looking at "the beginning of the end". He said allrating agencies had revised India's growth figures, projected at 7.6 per cent justa few months ago, down to 7 per cent and some had had even said it could be aslow as 6.3 per cent, adding: "Modi ji keeps saying he's out to transform theeconomy. His claims are hollow." Spelling out the effects of the precipitousfall in national income, Singh said: "employment will fall , growth inagriculture, industry and services will fall. Production especially in the informalsector of India's economy, which accounts for 45 per cent of India's nationalincome, will fall." Singh was speaking at the Congress's Jan Vedna convention in the capital on the effects of demonetisation.

Interestingly, speaking at the same convention, formerFinance Minister P Chidambaram sought to tweak Singh's earlier assessment of a2 per cent hit to growth (made during a speech in the winter session of theRajya Sabha). Chidambaram said the demonetization could shave off '1 per cent or more' of GDP growth, but adding that even that was substantial: "One per cent reduction means a loss of Rs 1,50,000 crore to the economy."

Neither Singh nor any member of the Congress made even an oblique reference to Prime Minister Modi's charge that those who were criticising the currency move were effectively protecting the corrupt. The Congress's attack on the government had three arguments: that it would have no effect on reducing corruption; that it was a decision that undermined the cabinet and spelt political capture of the central bank, weakening the institution; and that it struck at the right of people to exercise their will about the way they chose to spend the money they had earned.Throwing a challenge to Prime Minister overhis aggressive campaign for a cashless economy, Chidambaram asked if the PMcould promise that no capitation fee would be paid by parents for their wards'admission into medical and engineering colleges, a process that will begin in a few months.

"I am throwing another challenge to the PM. In the months of May and June, engineering, medical colleges will open and capitation fee will be taken. Can the Prime Minister assure that the parents need not worry? That no capitation fee will be asked or taken. Can he give that promise?" for former finance Minister asked. "When the Prime Minister talks of a cashless society, he talks of something that never happened anywhere. He has no right to decidethat. He should look into global phenomenon also. In the US, cash flow is around 42 per cent, in France it is 56 per cent. It's people's choice to use cash or card," Chidambaram said at the event.

"In this country, farmers, salary class workers need cash to meet their daily needs. Three objective was told by the PM on 8 November: counterfeit currency, black money and corruption. I challenge the PM to put all those promises to test," he said. He asked the government to compensate the families of those daily wage earners who had lost their lives because of demonetization.

Pointing to the fact that cabinet ministers were virtually kept prisoner when the decision was taken, no records were kept and the central bank was ordered to take the decision, Chidambaram said: " was the decision of one person. I am the F?hrer. I am the leader. I must decide." Congress Vice President said: " is just an excuse. PM Modi knows that he won't be able to hide in the garb ofYoga and Make in India. When he got worried, he broke the backbone of theIndian economy (through demonetisation)," said Gandhi. "Almost every economist of repute has criticised demonetisation."

"2.5 saal pehle Modi ji aaye kaha Hindustan ko saaf kar dunga, sabko jhaadu pakdaya. Fashion tha, 3-4 din chala phir bhool gaye (Two-and-a-halfyears ago, Modi government had said they will clean India. They gave brooms toeveryone. It used to be fashionable. It continued for some time, then theyforgot about it)," said the Congress leader with reference to the government's SwacchBharat Abhiyan.