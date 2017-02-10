Demonetisation mishap: 1.8 mn people affected as I-T dept mixes up data

Did you receive a false tax notice for depositing more than Rs 2 lakh in banks post-November 8? This is because an error occurred in 1.8 million communications sent by the (I-T) department for cash deposits made post

Labelled 'Operation Clean Money', the department has uploaded the first set of data on its electronic filing portal which received several responses from taxpayers through the e-filling window.

If an individual’s name is mentioned under the portal’s ‘Cash transactions 2016’ category, the concerned person will have to submit an online clarification within 10 days on http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in providing details on how they acquired the cash which they apparently deposited post-November 8.

However, if the department is not satisfied with the response, then action will be taken against them. A businessman who received an notice, on condition of anonymity said, “I deposited only Rs 2.3 lakh but received a notice for depositing Rs 6.9 lakh,” reported Ahmedabad Mirror.

Another businessman received a notice for depositing Rs 3 lakh when he claims to have deposited a smaller amount, that too, on November 7 before was announced, the report added.

After the launch of on February 1, the Department detected over 10 million accounts where cash deposits exceeded Rs 2 lakh after the move. Of the suspected accounts, were sent to 1.8 million people whose deposits did not match with their respective profiles.

While the first phase focuses on the compilation of cash deposits included data analysis post-demonetisation, the upcoming phases will include financial transactions like sale of by jewellers that will be matched with their respective tax returns reported The Financial Express.