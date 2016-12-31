Demonetisation: Next 50 days crucial, says Motilal Oswal

As we find ourselves batting on a sticky wicket, every ball needs to be played on merit

On November 8, 2016 when PM Modi announced the discontinuance of legal tender status of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, his strong words on trapping black money were met with enthusiasm. People hoped that in order to avoid regulatory actions, people with black cash will abandon their hoarded currency and the government would stand to gain. But, as the days passed, it became clearer that pretty much the entire Rs 14-odd lakh crore worth of extinguished notes would come back to the banking system. Which means that success from destruction of hoarded currency is elusive but the government has ...

Motilal Oswal