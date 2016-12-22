Demonetisation: No vacation for ministers & bureaucrats this holiday season

Ministers and bureaucrats in the government have no time to let their hair down this holiday season. There’s nothing official about it, but the unwritten directive from the top is “no leave”, says a central government official. “Holiday is the biggest luxury in this government... there’s no platform for such thoughts at all,” is how the official describes the mood in the corridors of power.



According to another official, “there’s an air of doubt and caution after demonetisation. Nobody wants to risk going on an overseas trip at least, in the fear of attracting scrutiny.’’



Holidays have hardly been part of the narrative ever since Modi took charge as Prime Minister in May 2014. In fact, in reply to a Right to Information query a few months ago about Modi’s leave, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said he had not taken a single day off so far. However, this year-end might mean a greater work load on both ministers and bureaucrats as a lot of deadlines are bunching up.



For instance, the PM had set year-end as a goalpost for the pain to ease. Ministers are also learnt to have been told to create awareness about the benefits of digital transactions; some are going to their respective constituencies to drive home the message of cashless payments. Also, the committee headed by former chief economic adviser Shankar Acharya is slated to submit a report on the feasibility of changing the financial year — from April-March to January-December — at year-end. In addition, the Union Budget has been advanced by a month to February 1 this time, making it impossible for the government to take it easy. Add to that the many state elections, especially Uttar Pradesh, early 2017, which will keep the top leadership on the road, but the destination will be rallies and not sunny beaches.



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, known for his large circle of friends and his inclination to travel and party with them on any occasion, is “working hard this holiday season”, is how one of his friends responds, when asked about the FM’s year-end plans. ‘’There are no parties.’’



With the advancement of the Budget, end-December will be critical for the finance ministry. Officials say that meetings with other central departments for revised estimates have already taken place and budgeted estimates for the coming financial year are being worked upon. Pre-Budget consultations with interest groups from various sectors are also in full swing. The Budget will be finalised by mid-January and, hence, things are more hectic than ever in the North Block. On top of that, the drive and the uncertainty regarding the goods and services tax have added to the workload, officials say.

The PM himself will travel extensively during the last week of December and then in the new year, to Varanasi, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow and Patna, among others. His monthly radio address to the nation, Mann Ki Baat, is also coming up at a time when leaders in other parts of the world prefer to chill, an official told Business Standard. What will be new year’s eve like for the PM? “Like any other normal working day,” was the answer. It’s the same with most officials at PMO.



Last year on new year’s eve, the PM had called 70-odd top bureaucrats for high tea at his residence, motivating them to come out with big ideas during a 70-minute meeting. This time, too, secretaries in various ministries and departments are expecting a similar ‘invite’, but the only silver lining is that both Christmas and New Year's Day fall on Sundays. The PM could also call a meeting of the council of ministers to take stock of projects on December 30 over high tea. Last year, on the same date, the PM had sought a report card from ministers on various infrastructure projects.



“Big elections are coming up and good work has to be showcased,” says a senior official. It’s important to also send out a message to the world that has worked and is for the larger good of the people, he adds. People are in the momentum of work and that will continue, says another official. However, some officials have taken special permission to be out of town and, well, party hard.