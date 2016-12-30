Demonetisation: Over Rs 4,313 cr black income detected in 1,061 raids: I-T

I-T has issued 5,058 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion, hawala-like dealings

I-T has issued 5,058 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion, hawala-like dealings

Over Rs 4,313 crore of stashed has been detected by the department after conducting over 1,000 raids and survey operations as part of its country-wide operations against hoarders post demonetisation.



Official sources said the has detected a total of Rs 4,313.79 crore undisclosed and seized and jewellery worth Rs 554.6 crore as part of these operations, as per the data updated till yesterday.



They said the department carried out a total of 1,061 raids, surveys and enquiries across the country to detect suspected evasion instances since the note ban was declared on November 8.



The has issued 5,058 notices to various entities on charges of evasion and hawala-like dealings, they said.



The department, they said, has also seized Rs 106.89 crore in new currency (largely Rs 2000 notes) as part of these operations apart from freezing jewellery and bullion worth Rs 91.99 crore.



"The total undisclosed admitted or detected as part of the action conducted by the I-T department, till December 29, is Rs 4313.79 crore," they said.



The agency has referred a total of 487 cases to sister agencies like CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to probe other financial crimes like money laundering, disproportionate assets and corruption.

Press Trust of India