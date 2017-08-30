Demonetisation saga: How much of scrapped currency came back to RBI?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annual report for 2016-17 on Wednesday revealed that Rs 15.28 lakh crore of the Rs 15.44-lakh-crore currency demonetised on November 8 last year had come back to the central bank as on June 30, 2017. The report also showed that 89 million units of Rs 1,000 notes, worth Rs 8,900 crore, did not come back.



These details, however, came after a long wait, during which many conjectures and estimates were made by people and institutions to gauge the success of the Narendra Modi government's surprising move to suddenly withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes as legal tender.

