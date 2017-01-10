Demonetisation to drag corporates' Q3 gross revenues to 4%: Crisil

The impact of is expected to drag the revenues of the corporate sector to four per cent from an average of 6.3 per cent in the preceding three quarters, rating agency said on Tuesday.

"For the third quarter ended December 31, 2016, corporate topline growth is seen declining to four per cent because of demonetisation. In the three quarters preceding, revenue growth had ticked up to an average 6.3 per cent," said in a statement here.

" also foresees the impact of continuing into the fourth quarter of the current fiscal. However, the pace of growth in Q4 will still recover to five to seven per cent," it added.

The analysis - excluding banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and oil companies - took into account expected results of 390 companies, which account for 64 per cent of the market capitalisation of the National Stock Exchange listed companies.