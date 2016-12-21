Demonetisation: UCO Bank suspends official for depositing over Rs 24 lakh in own account

An employee of a nationalised bank in was suspended for illegally depositing over Rs 25.44 lakh in his personal account, a top bank official said here on Tuesday.

"The Head Cashier of the Melaghar branch of the Dilip Debbarma was suspended on Monday by the bank's head office in Kolkata for depositing Rs 2,544,500 in his personal account after the of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes," Zonal Manager of said.

He said that the vigilance wing of the bank is probing the matter.

"During the ongoing investigation, the accused official could not give satisfactory reply about the source of money," Das added.

Debbarma is the first bank official to be suspended in since the demonitisation of high-value notes on November 8.