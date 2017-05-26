TRENDING ON BS
Demonetisation was tough decision but people supported it, says Modi

Modi thanked the 1.25 crore people of country for standing by him in every decision

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child at a public rally organized to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of NDA Government in the Centre, in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that demonetisation was a very tough decision for him to take but the people stood by him.

On the third anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government, Modi thanked the 1.25 crore people of the country for standing by him in every decision his government took.



"Demonetisation was a very tough decision. (Opposition) Political leaders tried to create anger and provoke the people. But with the people's blessings, my government withstood all the problems.

"Our support grew, despite tough decisions. People can see the change now," Modi, whose government completed three years today, said here at a public really here.

On the issue of black money, Modi said, "We had decided to take strong steps against black money in the very first meeting of the Union Cabinet. The black money seized from the corrupt will go back to the poor. I'll face problems, but won't hesitate to do it as I had promised this to the people".

