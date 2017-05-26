Demonetisation was tough decision but people supported it, says Modi

Modi thanked the 1.25 crore people of country for standing by him in every decision

Prime Minister on Friday said that was a very tough decision for him to take but the people stood by him.



On the third anniversary of the BJP-led government, Modi thanked the 1.25 crore people of the country for standing by him in every decision his government took.



" was a very tough decision. (Opposition) tried to create anger and provoke the people. But with the people's blessings, my government withstood all the problems.



"Our support grew, despite tough decisions. People can see the change now," Modi, whose government completed three years today, said here at a public really here.



On the issue of black money, Modi said, "We had decided to take strong steps against in the very first meeting of the Union Cabinet. The seized from the corrupt will go back to the poor. I'll face problems, but won't hesitate to do it as I had promised this to the people".

Press Trust of India