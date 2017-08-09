Department of Telecom to circulate IMG draft report among stakeholders

According to sources, the IMG
has recommended extending the deferred payment schedule to 16 years, cut in interest rate, and converting PLR
(prime lending rate) into MCLR
(marginal cost of funds based lending rate), among other sops for telcos. The IMG
has four members including officials from the DoT
and the finance ministry.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has already reviewed the report. Last week Communications Minister Manoj Sinha had said the report would be out in 20 days.
On the issue of interconnect usage charges, the IMG
is of the view that the decision taken by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) would be final.
The stress in the telecom sector
intensified in recent months after Reliance Jio
launched its services last September with deep discounts and free services. The outstanding debt in the telecom industry is pegged at Rs 4.5 lakh crore, incurred mainly on account of payments for spectrum, and other levies.
