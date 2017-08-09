Department of Telecom to circulate IMG draft report among stakeholders

The (DoT) will circulate among all stakeholders the report of an (IMG) which was formed to address the financial stress of the The will have meetings on August 14 and 16 to finalise the report after which the recommendations will be made.

According to sources, the has recommended extending the deferred payment schedule to 16 years, cut in interest rate, and converting (prime lending rate) into (marginal cost of funds based lending rate), among other sops for telcos. The has four members including officials from the and the

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has already reviewed the report. Last week Communications Minister Manoj Sinha had said the report would be out in 20 days.

On the issue of interconnect usage charges, the is of the view that the decision taken by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) would be final.

The stress in the intensified in recent months after launched its services last September with deep discounts and free services. The outstanding debt in the telecom industry is pegged at Rs 4.5 lakh crore, incurred mainly on account of payments for spectrum, and other levies.