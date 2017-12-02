Designing a better future for India

Last week, in Ahmedabad had a special guest: Rodolphe el-Khoury, dean of the School of Architecture, University of Miami. Rudy — as he is better known — took a workshop titled “ for Internet of Things” at the Anant Fellowship, delivered a talk to undergraduate students at the university, and then went on to give a similar talk to the larger Ahmedabad student body on the same topic.



Staring next July, senior faculty members of the Technical University (TU), Delft (Netherlands) — a globally acclaimed school for and — are likely to spend a semester at the college. Two experts in their respective fields — Anuradha Mathur (landscape architecture) and Sarah Rottenberg (integrated product design) — of the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) have been roped in to come and teach at in 2018 for a while. In addition, Rahul Mehrotra, a globally renowned architect who works on urban and teaches at Harvard, will be at the university.



Why is faculty from all over the world flocking to ANU’s Sanskardham campus in Ahmedabad? ANU, which enjoys the status of a state private university like Ashoka or Jindal, with about a 100-acre campus, is being reshaped and redesigned to become India’s answer to Stanford’s D-school — the highest quality university in India.As the governing body members started thinking about this opportunity, they realised that — just as with the ISB, Hyderabad, and Ashoka, Sonepat, in their initial stages — there is very little high-quality capacity in the field of and in India as of now. Barring the National Institutes of Design, Bengaluru’s Srishti and a few other art and schools, and the School of Planning and and CEPT in architecture, there are hardly any quality institutes. “For a country of our size, we need a 100 such institutions,” says Sinha, stressing that the same realisation had hit them with liberal arts in the context of Ashoka.Sinha argues that is “central to everything we do” and that the university will create a cohort of students who will look at solving all problems through a lens. “In some ways, thinking is the new liberal arts and it will plug the gap that an education in pure liberal arts may leave,” says he.Moreover, it’s no secret that there’s a sharp gap between education and employability in India. Sohoni says that one of their goals at is to bridge that deficit by educating students in ways that promote critical thinking and expose them to a wider world. “ thinking is our goal, and they will be trained with the right combination of design, engineering, and business elements, after a foundation year of a liberal arts education,” adds he.The curriculum on and is being redesigned. This was preceded by the launch of a one-year fellowship (Anant Fellowship). The thinking behind the fellowship will resonate with anyone today. As societies grow — more than ever before — they need to minimise the negative impact of this growth. New buildings and construction need to be “socially, environmentally, ethically and economically” sustainable. Development needs green and geared for all (equitable). The highlight of the one-year fellowship is a live action project where students work in teams to solve a real life challenge in close association with local administrative bodies and community stakeholders — be it in the area of smart and sustainable cities, transport planning, heritage and conservation or human-centricA new future is being designed for India in more ways than one and has figured that students are the best place to start.