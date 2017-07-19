Despite efforts under UDAY, power theft continues to remain high

Energy theft
continues to remain high despite concerted efforts by the Centre and the states, which signed up for the power distribution
reforms — Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY).
The states that topped the list of power theft
in 2016 have not made any considerable progress.
Among the major laggards are Uttar Pradesh
(UP), Bihar, Rajasthan
and Jharkhand. While power supply situation has improved slightly for some states, the health of the system would remain sick if power theft
is not cracked down.
At an all-India level, average power stolen in terms of the percentage of supply remains similar to last year. Gujarat
had earlier successfully cracked down on power thieves with the help of police force and the 'name and shame' campaign. Now, UP has started the same, however, the success for the state has not been much yet.
Rajasthan
is joining hands with private firms on a franchise basis to streamline power supply. Ground results of the same is awaited.
|
Power theft as % of supply
|
|
2016
|
2017*
|
ALL INDIA
|
22.10%
|
22.60%
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
68%
|
NA
|
Bihar
|
39%
|
44.70%
|
Jharkhand
|
38%
|
34.10%
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
36%
|
36.80%
|
Rajasthan
|
32%
|
26.60%
|
*Last updated by the state for 2017
|
Avg power cut per month (in hours)
|
2016
|
2017
|
19.5
|
10.21
|
NA
|
NA
|
89.1
|
32.1
|
43.27
|
60.08
|
91.04
|
9.31
|
1.24
|
9.07
Source: URJA App of Power Finance Corporation (PFC)
