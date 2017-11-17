Despite latest Moody's upgrade, India's rating not as good as in 1980s

Global rating agency Moody’s on Friday upgraded India’s by a notch to Baa2. This is the best for the country in the recent past, but India's sovereign ratings in late 1980s and 1990 were higher. The economy had a rating of A2 in 1988 which was downgraded by two notches to Baa1 in 1990. However, the rating in 1990 was still a notch higher than now.