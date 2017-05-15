How Delhi's heritage was destroyed to create new marvels

When you think of Pragati Maidan, what pops up is an image of the Hall of Nations. The building had stood there for 40 years, but last month it was razed to the ground. What caused its demolition, along with several other structures, was that the building was not considered fit for air-conditioning. Besides, Organisation, the owner of Pragati Maidan, claims some of these structures were in a bad shape.

While reasons abound, the buildings architect, Raj Rewal, says the demolition is akin to the “destruction of Bamiyan Buddha in Afghanistan”, and blames of wiping out an essential part of modern architectural history. Some even see it as an attempt by the National Democratic Alliance government to wipe out the landmarks created by Congress prime ministers.



The entire demolition exercise, which includes pulling 10 halls, 23 state pavilions and four pavilions of the central government down, will be completed by June 15.

L C Gupta, chairman and managing director, ITPO, says: “There is not an iota of truth in this (wiping out Congress history). I appreciate the sentiment but I am adding to the modern architecture and design by creating something that will add to the stature and grandeur of Delhi.”

The demolition is the starting point for a massive redevelopment of that spreads across 123 acres right in the heart of Delhi. “The buildings that are being brought down came up during the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Together, they have a seating capacity for only 1,000-1,500, and parking space for 400-500. The facilities were grossly inadequate and were long overdue for upgradation,” adds Gupta. He says there is a need to create infrastructure to host international events especially since the exhibition industry is growing at a rate of 17-18 per cent annually.

Seven new halls with a combined space of 1.46 lakh square metre will be built. These halls will have dedicated space for exhibition, food and beverage and pre-function. Four of these halls will be contiguous with 25,000 square metre of space each at two levels. Another 50,000 square metre will be available in the remaining three halls. “The halls have been designed in a way to cater to small, medium and big exhibitors,” explains Goyal. Besides, there will be 50 acre of exhibition space in the open. In the second phase, halls 7 to 12 A with 22,000 square metre of space, will be taken up for construction.

Linking these halls to the metro station will be a skywalk. The showpiece of the complex, however, will be a convention centre spread across 50,000 square metre with a seating capacity of 7000, nearly five times of Vigyan Bhawan’s. Alongside will be a basement parking of 1.66 lakh square metre for 4,800 vehicles. plans to soon unveil the conceptual model for the convention centre that will have skyline and façade symbolising the local aesthetics and matching the adjoining buildings.

An essential feature of this redevelopment will be an underground tunnel that will cut across the basement parking. The tunnel will start from Mathura Road, run under the complex and connect to the other end at the Ring Road. This component of the project will cost Rs 800 crore but will be separately funded by the ministry of urban development under an existing scheme. The plan is designed to decongest traffic during fairs and will be undertaken in tandem with the redevelopment work inside the complex itself.

Though the idea for redevelopment started much earlier with land use change for international convention centre coming in 2012 itself, the work gathered momentum with a clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in January this year. Now, National Buildings Construction Corporation, the project management consultant, has floated global request for proposals for contractors. The vendor is expected to be in place by next month. The target is to complete the convention centre by December 2018 and the entire complex by July-August 2019.

The deadlines appear ambitious but with all clearances in place, Goyal is confident of meeting the goal. The layout plan and design has been prepared by New Delhi-based Architects in Co-Partnership (ARCOP) and AEDAS. ARCOP has to its credits projects like the Terminal 3 at the Delhi airport and Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

The entire first phase of the Integrated Exhibition cum Convention Centre (IECC), excluding the Rs 800-crore traffic plan, is expected to cost Rs 2,254 crore. No government funding will, however, will be provided for the project. According to Gupta, has reserves of about Rs 1,200 crore that it will use for the redevelopment. Additionally, it is now looking at monetisation of 3.7 acre of land where a hotel is planned.

will soon be seeking another Cabinet clearance for the purpose which will allow it either to sell on free-hold or give on perpetual lease a plot in at the corner of the complex with entry and exit point at Bhairon Marg. “There will be an auction for the plot and whatever money is raised through it will be utilised for redevelopment,” says Gupta. In May 2016, got the land use changed for the plot to enable the construction of a hotel there.

The plan is whatever remaining funds are required, after monetisation of the land for hotel and using internal reserves, will be raised as loan that will have government guarantee. Currently, makes about Rs 80 crore surplus every year, but it expects its revenue to rise with the new centre and the money coming in will be utilised to service the loan. Gupta expects the payback period to be completed within seven to nine years. Prior to the project completion, plans to carry out a marketing exercise so that enough business is generated from the start itself.

For the time the redevelopment works goes on, plans to continue with its flagship event, the India International Trade Fair, though on a smaller scale. Since state pavilions are being pulled down, temporary hangers will be provided to them and once the redevelopment of the exhibition space is completed, similar space will be given to the states on same terms and conditions.

Goyal says the larger goal of the redevelopment project is to create a space that will enable India to host big international events and conferences, many such events at present cannot be hosted for lack of proper infrastructure. One such big show which India plans to host when the newly constructed IECC is ready is the G20 meeting in 2019. If all goes according to plan, the redevelopment project could create shining new marvels for the city.