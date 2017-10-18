Developers along Dwarka Expressway face 1% registration cess

Setting a new model for road development, the Union government is looking to impose a 1 per cent levy on registration of real estate developed along the Dwarka Expressway in the National Capital Region. The development charge is likely to replace toll collection on the highway though the revenue realisation is likely to be lower. The Union government is mulling a toll-free run on the Dwarka Expressway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) could earn revenue through this levy. The Dwarka Expressway is also called the Northern Peripheral Road and is a 27-km-long ...