Dharmendra Pradhan orders inspection, surprise checks after oil raids

The move follows raids on 11 petrol pumps in UP

Oil Minister on Monday ordered inspection of all in and random checks elsewhere to detect short-selling of petrol and diesel by tampering with the system in dispensing units.



The move follows (STF) raids on 11 that found out alleged stealing of 50 ml of fuel in every litre dispensed to customers.



Pradhan said that though the responsibility of right quantity of product dispensed lies with state governments as their weights and measures department installs seals on dispensing units, two officials of state-owned fuel retailers have been suspended following the raids.



"We have initiated action against respective field officers. The strictest possible action will be taken against guilty petrol pumps, including termination of licence," he told reporters here.



His ministry issued an order for inspection of all in and random checks in other states to check tampering in dispensing units.



Oil marketing company representatives will accompany the UP police STF and officials of the state's weights and measures department, the food and civil supply department for inspection of all in Uttar Pradesh, he said.



"Responsibility to ensure proper measurement lies with the state's weights and measure department, but as owners, oil marketing companies also have to share the blame," he made it clear. "Surprise checks on fuel stations are to be conducted across the country."



The raids that unearthed a racket involving short delivery of fuel at petrol stations in were carried at 11 based on specific information about tampering with fuel calibration by use of electronic chips.



Of these, electronic chips were found at nine fuel stations, three of which belong to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and the remaining Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL).



The minister has spoken to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well as the state chief secretary and the DGP on the issue.



The central and state governments have decided to hold a meeting in in light of the raids, which will be chaired by the state chief secretary and will be attended by representatives of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and fuel retailers.



All in will be re-assessed by a team comprising representatives from the state government's weights and measures department, the civil supplies department, the and OMCs.



Pradhan hoped that the state will extend full cooperation as the annual supervision-cum-certification of fuel delivery units at fuel stations is carried out by the local government concerned.



Consumer interest, he said, is paramount and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.



Those dealers violating the Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDG) will also face action amounting to even termination of licences, he warned.

