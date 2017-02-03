Did Modi's note ban hit Bangladesh hard?

Figures show only a marginal dip in remittances to the country post note ban

Remittances by migrant workers plays a big role in Bangladesh’s economy. The Economist reported that remittances by migrant workers’ accounts for as much as 10 per cent of Bangladesh’s GDP. Data released by the Central Bank of Bangladesh shows that in 2015-16, the country received almost $15 billion in remittances from overseas workers. Between July and January 2016-17, the country received almost half the amount. But monthly figures show that there was a small dip in remittances from overseas workers immediately after the Modi government’s demonetisation ...

Sai Manish