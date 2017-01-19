Digi-Dhan Melas: Over 3.8 lakh consumers win Rs 61 cr in govt's lucky draws

21,000 merchants have been declared winners of NITI Aayog's lucky draw schemes Lucky Grahak Yojana

More than 3.81 lakh consumers and 21,000 merchants have been declared winners of NITI Aayog's lucky draw schemes 'Lucky Grahak Yojana, LGY' for consumers and 'Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana, DVY for merchants.



Prize money worth Rs 60.90 crore to over 3.81 lakh winners of 'Lucky Grahak Yojana, LGY' for consumers and 'Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana, DVY' for merchants have been declared at 24 across the country daily as well as weekly, the Aayog said in a statement.



Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and have emerged as the top five States with maximum number of winners, it added.



According to the statement, active participation has been seen among men and women and most of the winners were in the age group of 21-30 years.



The two schemes were launched on December 25, 2016 and shall remain open till April 14, 2017.



Customers and merchants using Card, BHIM, UPI ( Interface for Money/Unified Payment Interface) USSD based *99# service and Aadhaar-enabled Payment Service (AePS) are eligible for participating in the daily and weekly lucky draws, the statement said.



Over 100 will be held across the country to promote among the people.

Press Trust of India