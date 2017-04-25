Digital India a distant dream: Farmers ask for cash payments to meet needs

Use of digital mode of accepting payment may be a thing of the past for some farmers, now that the country has passed through ' phase'.



Haribhai Bhensdadiya, a 54 year old farmer from Moti Danudhar village of Jamnagar district in Gujarat, sold cumin seed a few days ago for Rs 50,000 in part cash and part cheque. If Bhensdadiya had his way, it would have been Rs 50,000 in cash but for the reluctance of trader who bought his produce.

Bhensdadiya ended up receiving Rs 30,000 in cheque and Rs 20,000 in cash. "I am not convenient with cheque payment as I have to wait for two days to clear it from my village and, hence, I'd rather accept cash,” he reasons.

Bhensdadiya is just one example. At a time when government is pushing hard for cashless society, farmers’ community is yet to come to terms with it. Post during November, December and January, while most began accepting payments through cheque, the scenario is reverting to the original paper currency stage, gradually. With cash flow normalising, have again begun demanding payment in cash, in part if not full. On the other hand traders prefer to pay in cheque due to several limitations and government regulations.

This has led to rise in dual mode payment (cash and cheque) in varying ratio to in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan. While this ratio is 50:50 in Gujarat and Rajasthan, in Punjab and Haryana it is still inclined towards cheque payments at 70 per cent amount, with rest 30 per cent payment being sought in cash.

According to agriculture experts, the ratio was about 80-90 per cent in favour of cheque. Farmers, however, claim that banking has not been speedy in rural areas, thus pushing the need for instant cash. Co-operative banks, however, are puzzled over this. "Almost all major banks have been strengthening their operations in the rural areas, apart from the co-operative banks. Cash availability for withdrawal has been an issue but not on a regular basis. With banking operations getting robust, it is hard to understand why are asking for cash payments," said an official on condition of anonymity.

Cotton in Punjab, who used to accept 80-90 per cent payments in cheque till January have resorted to demanding cash increasingly.

"Cotton across India had started accepting cheque with almost 80-90 per cent payments being done through cheque till January. But soon after cash flow began improving, are again demanding cash. This is due to weak banking in rural areas. The farmers, on the other hand, want cash for their immediate daily requirements," said Bhagwan Bansal, president, Punjab Cotton Ginners Association.

However, traders claimed that, after demonetisation, there are certain regulations being implemented to discourage cash transactions by the government. This has led to traders' unwillingness to pay in cash to

Parshottam Chothani, trader from Lasalgaon mandi of Maharashtra said, “We have no objection to pay in cash as we understand farmers’ requirements. Though we cannot give full in cash due to new rules and regulations implemented for cash transaction. We are asking them to opt for dual payment mode for now paying them in cash and cheque both.”

According to another farmer from Vidarbh area of Maharashtra, Kashinath Khade, most of the small still do not have bank accounts or are literate enough for banking. "This has forced to take cash payment only. Moreover, in small villages there is still cash issue. When we deposit cheque we get cash only after three or four days whereas we need it immediately for our daily needs," said Khade.

The scenario is not different in Uttar Pradesh too. In the peak of wheat season right now, traders are paying 60 per cent in cash and 40 per cent in cheque, a ratio are unwilling to accept. Moreover, or people in the rural areas people are still not quite aware of conducting an electronic transaction or different mode of payments.

"We have to pay for fertilizer, seeds and other things for farming. Who will accept cheque for small amounts in villages? We need cash on hand for several things like for cattle feed, monthly kirana and all. Nobody understands electronic transaction or modern way or payments,” said Ved Prakash, a farmer from Gorakhpur.