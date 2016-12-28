Digital India: Railways to install PoS machines at all reservation centres

on Tuesday said it would install point-of-sale (PoS) machines for booking tickets at all its reservation centres in and in a phased manner.

In a statement issued here said it has increased the number of PoS machines at 22 of its passenger reservation centres in the two states.

"Within a week of installation of PoS machines, the cashless transactions have increased and as against 0.5 per cent passengers who were making cashless transactions earlier, 4.6 per cent of passengers are using the facility at present," the statement added.

According to all its 70 suburban stations have been provided with PoS machines.

"Within three days of installation of PoS machines, 6.2 per cent of Season ticket passengers have switched to cashless transactions. The Ministry of Railways has announced that with effect from 1st January, 2017, a discount of 0.5 per cent will be extended for Season tickets purchased through PoS machines," the statement added.