Digital workspace helping firms improve management costs: Report

Enterprises embracing across devices, applications and services are experiencing business, operational and financial benefits, a new report said on Thursday.

According to the report by cloud and virtualisation software services provider VMware, "41 per cent of IT and business decision-makers saw improvements in total management costs after successfully executing on efforts and only 30 per cent of their non-executing peers realised improvements."

Thirty nine per cent of decision-makers realised cost improvements to support end-users after embracing digital workspaces as compared to 23 per cent among those that did not adopt.

"As we enter 2017, the industry is moving into the next phase of enterprise mobility where businesses have to deliver access to applications and resources to end-users, customers and partners using any connected device in any location," said Dave Grant, Vice President, Product Marketing, End-User Computing, VMware.

Nearly half of organisations (48 percent) that have successfully executed mobility initiatives saw improvements in their ability to more rapidly introduce new revenue streams, compared to 34 per cent that have not executed a single initiative, the findings showed.

Among those organisations executing 10 or more business mobility initiatives, 52 per cent saw improvements in their ability to more rapidly bring new revenue streams online.

Meanwhile, in organisations executing less than five mobility initiatives, only 38 per cent saw improvements, the report added.