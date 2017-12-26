DIPP approves two FDI proposals in retail sector

-
ALSO READGovt approves five FDI proposals in single brand retail sector After Amazon, Grofers gets govt nod to open 'food only' outlets DIPP working on revamping industrial policy: Nirmala Sitharaman Centre to tweak a 26-year-old industrial policy to make India future ready Start-ups can now raise 100 per cent of funds from foreign VC investor
-
Two foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals, including that of Damro Furniture worth over Rs 400 crore were approved by the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) in the retail sector.
Damro Furniture would undertake single brand retail trading of 'Damro' branded products in India, according to the DIPP's Foreign Investment Facilitation portal.
The company had proposed to invest Rs 402 crore.
Supr Infotech Solutions will carry out food product retail trading of milk and other daily need products. The firm proposes to invest Rs 10.85 crore.
The portal was set up after the winding up of the foreign investment promotion board.
FDI into the country grew 17 per cent to $25.35 billion during April-September this fiscal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU