Direct port delivery: Easier movement of containers gain traction

The direct-port-delivery (DPD) system, which featured in the World Bank ease of doing business report that put India 30 notches higher, is gaining traction. Private and less congested container port terminals are also offering the DPD system, which was initially started at the Jawaharlal Nehru and Chennai ports to reduce port congestion. The service allows importers and consignees to take delivery of containers directly from port terminals, without having to park these at a container freight station (CFS), before being taken to the factories. The DPD system was introduced in ...