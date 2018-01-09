In a statement, the ministry said provisional numbers for direct taxes
collections showed an 18.2 per cent growth during April-December.
Direct taxes
are made up of income tax paid by individuals, wealth tax and corporation tax paid by companies.
Gross collections
(before adjusting for refunds) have increased by 12.6 per cent to Rs 7.68 lakh crore during April to December, 2017.
As many as Rs 1.12 lakh crore refunds have been issued in the period.
The ministry said advance tax collection was up 12.7 per cent at Rs 3.18 lakh crore.
While the growth in corporate income tax advance tax is 10.9 per cent, that in personal Income Tax advance tax is 21.6 per cent.
