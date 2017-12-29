Direct tax collection at 67% of budget estimate as of December 18

The government has achieved nearly 67 per cent of the target for the current financial year, Parliament was informed on Friday.



As against the (BE) of Rs 9.80 lakh crore, the government has collected nearly Rs 6.49 lakh crore as till December 18. This is 67 per cent of the BE.



In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance said the growth rate of in the 2017-18 financial year is 16.6 per cent as against the target rate of 15.32 per cent.The government had last financial year exceeded the target set in the Budget.It had collected over Rs 8.49 lakh crore against the of Rs 8.47 lakh crore.