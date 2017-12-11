Direct tax collection target raised by Rs 20,000 cr to Rs 10 lakh cr

Even as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) finds it difficult to achieve the Budget Estimates (BE) of direct taxes at Rs 9.8 lakh crore for FY18, its target was revised upwards by Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 10 lakh crore. Sources in the apex body say the government was expecting a shortfall in indirect tax collections after the implementation of goods and services tax (GST).

In an internal meeting held last week, the CBDT asked income-tax (I-T) departments of Mumbai and Delhi to contribute an additional Rs 10,000 crore each to bridge the gap, said a senior I-T ...